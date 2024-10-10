Barker-Vormawor returned to custody due to lack of funds for medical care - Reports

Oliver Barker-Vormawor, a prominent activist and leader of the #StopGalamseyNow and #ReoccupyJulorbiHouse protests, has been returned to police custody despite serious health concerns.

According to reports, the activist, who was rushed to the Police Hospital on Thursday, October 10, was brought back to the cells after authorities claimed they lacked funds to cover his necessary medical tests and treatment.



Democracy Hub, the organizers of recent demonstrations, had earlier released a statement expressing deep concern over Barker-Vormawor’s health, urging authorities to take immediate action to ensure his well-being.

This has sparked widespread outrage, with many criticizing the government's handling of the activist’s condition.







