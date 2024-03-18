Barker-Vormawor shares insights on Bongo Ideas alleged abduction

Oliver Barker-Vormawor

Oliver Barker-Vormawor has shed light on the reported abduction of Albert Nat Hyde, also known as Bongo Ideas.

Last Friday, reports surfaced indicating that Bongo Ideas had been detained by security personnel. Barker-Vormawor suggested that his arrest was linked to recent revelations made by Bongo Ideas regarding President Akufo-Addo and First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo.



According to Barker-Vormawor, Bongo Ideas' family scoured all police stations in Accra in search of him but could not locate his whereabouts.



Barker-Vormawor recounted that when Bongo Ideas was initially forcibly taken into custody, his family insisted on accompanying him. Eventually, the police allowed them to join but later dropped them off near the Tesano Police Station, confiscated their phones, and instructed them to file a report there.

While Bongo Ideas had filed a formal complaint with the police about the previous night's events, the authorities refuted claims of his arrest, asserting that they had contacted a relative who confirmed Bongo Ideas was at home.



Barker-Vormawor refrained from publicly discussing the details of Bongo Ideas' ordeal, citing an ongoing police investigation. He expressed hope that the police would thoroughly investigate the matter and urged transparency in resolving the issue.



