Bawah Mogtari lauds Prof. Opoku-Agyemang as perfect running mate for Mahama

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, Special Aide to John Dramani Mahama, has commended the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for choosing Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as its running mate for the upcoming December 2024 elections.

In a press statement issued on Tuesday, April 23, Mogtari praised Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang's credentials, asserting that she is the perfect candidate for the role considering the current state of affairs in the country.



Mogtari expressed unwavering confidence in John Mahama's decision, emphasizing Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang's blend of authority and authenticity, which she believes makes her an exceptional choice.



Mogtari stressed the significance of Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang's nomination for Ghana's progress, asserting that her leadership qualities are paramount, especially during these critical times.

Furthermore, Mogtari highlighted the symbolic importance of having a woman like Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang in such a prominent position, stating that it represents a significant step forward for gender equality and inclusive governance.



Dismissing concerns that Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang's nomination might alienate voters, Mogtari argued that her track record and capabilities speak volumes, transcending any potential doubts.



She also reaffirmed her support for Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang's candidacy, citing her impressive credentials and commitment to advocacy for marginalized groups, particularly women.