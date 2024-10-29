Bawku crisis: Without peace, there cannot be progress – Mahama

John Dramani Mahama

NDC presidential candidate John Dramani Mahama has voiced concern over renewed chieftaincy clashes in Bawku, which have led to fatalities.

Speaking to supporters in Saboba, he urged restraint among factions and emphasized dialogue as essential for resolving the conflict.



Mahama pledged to restore lasting peace in Bawku if elected, suggesting that the NPP government often faces such disturbances.

He cautioned against those inciting ethnic tensions and encouraged Bawku residents to avoid violence, promising that the NDC would prioritize peace in the area.



