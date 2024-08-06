Bawku is peaceful with NDC in government – John Mahama

John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has claimed that the Bawku conflict subsides whenever the NDC is in power.

During a campaign event in Pusiga, he promised to prioritize peace in Bawku if re-elected, working with local leaders to establish lasting stability.



Mahama also committed to completing abandoned government projects across the country due to the economic crisis, focusing on existing infrastructure rather than starting new ones.

He highlighted the urgent need to finish the Bawku-Pulmakom road, which remains incomplete.



Local Chief Naba Tambisbaalug Ibrahim Aguri praised Mahama for past contributions and requested continued development efforts.



