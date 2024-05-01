Bawumia, Ga Mantse, and Accra Mayor join sod-cutting for Mother Theresa Soup Kitchen Centre

The initiative aims to provide meals, clothing, and training for underprivileged children

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has joined the Mayor of Accra, Hon. Elizabeth Sackey, in the sod-cutting ceremony for the construction of the Mother Theresa Soup Kitchen Centre at Sempe in the Greater Accra Region.

The initiative, spearheaded by Rev. Father Andrew Campbell of Christ the King Catholic Church in Accra, aims to provide meals, clothing, and training for underprivileged children living on the streets.



During the event, Vice President Bawumia commended Father Campbell's initiative and reaffirmed the government's commitment to supporting such noble causes.



He highlighted the project's alignment with the government's policy on Gender, Children, and Social Protection, emphasizing the importance of helping the most vulnerable in society.



Dr. Bawumia also announced his patronage of the Fr. Campbell SVD Foundation, which focuses on advocacy and intervention for issues like leprosy, street children, rural development, and child health.



He praised the Ga Mantse and his foundation for their support and announced plans for a hospitality school, funded by Austria, to complement the Soup Kitchen's efforts.

Hon. Elizabeth Sackey, the Mayor of Accra, underscored the significance of initiatives like the Mother Theresa Soup Kitchen Centre in addressing the challenges faced by vulnerable children.



She expressed confidence in the project's potential to make a lasting impact, emphasizing that it aims not only to provide immediate assistance but also to empower children for a brighter future.



Father Campbell expressed gratitude for the Vice President's support and called for further assistance from stakeholders to realize his vision.



The Ga Mantse appealed to the Minister of Education to expedite the remodelling of educational structures in the community, stressing the importance of education in breaking the cycle of poverty and streetism.