Bawumia: I am campaigning on issues, not insults

Dr Bawumia made this assertion in response to an admonishing by the Wa Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV

Vice President and presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has stated that he is executing his presidential campaign on issues of interest to the Ghanaian people and not on insults.

Dr Bawumia made this assertion in response to an admonishing by the Wa Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV when he paid a courtesy call on him at his palace in Wa today, Sunday, 19 May 2024 at the start of his two-day campaign tour of the Upper West Region.



The Wa Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV, in his statement, read on his behalf, called on Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and all other presidential candidates to run a campaign devoid of insults but rich on the policies and plans they have to improve the living and economic standards of Ghanaians.



Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in reply to the advice of the overlord of Wa stated that since he started his campaign nearly two weeks ago, he has made a conscious effort to bring the electorate up to speed on his plans and programmes he intends to pursue if Ghanaians elect him as President of the Republic.



He indicated that he is a Northerner and his closest contender, John Mahama, is also a Northerner. However, John Mahama has been President of Ghana before, whereas he is yet to be President of the Republic.



To this end, the NPP presidential candidate, Dr Bawumia, observed that since the presidency of the country is bound to come home (that is to say, one of the two Northerners contesting the Presidency, will become President) it will be most appropriate to have it for 8-years with him and not four years which will be the case if they vote for John Mahama.

“[My main opponent and I] are both your children. We are both from the Northern and he has been president before but I haven’t been president before, so I have told him (John Mahama) that he is my senior brother, and he should have patience for me so I can also become president of this country,” Dr Mahamudu Bawumia said.



“I will be able to be president for 8 years, and he can only be president for four years, so if the presidency is coming home, then we should have it for 8-years rather than four years,” the NPP presidential candidate for 2024 general elections added.



The Wa Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV, in his address, commended the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, for articulating his clear and strong stands against the LGBTQI++ phenomenon. He added that the entire Muslim fraternity and the people of Wa stand with him on the position he has taken on the LGBTQI++ issue.



“Your statement made at the most appropriate forum and at the appropriate time was a master stroke, and we are confident that you are not supporting it (LGBTQI++) now nor will u ever do so in the future,” the Wa Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV remarked.