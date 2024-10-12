Bawumia and Napo are perfect match to move Ghana forward – Kokofu

Dr. Henry Kwabena Kokofu

Dr. Henry Kwabena Kokofu, campaign aide to the NPP’s running mate, described Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh (Napo) as the perfect partner for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the 2024 elections.

Speaking at a rally in Begro, Eastern Region, Kokofu praised Napo’s leadership, especially during his tenure as Education Minister overseeing the Free SHS policy.



He highlighted the overwhelming support from local constituencies, expressing confidence that voters would back Bawumia and the NPP in the December polls.

Napo also urged Ghanaians to recognize the NPP’s achievements and vote for continued progress.



Read full article