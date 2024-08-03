News

Bawumia announces conversion of SDA College of Education, others into University College

Bawumia On SDA College.png Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Sat, 3 Aug 2024 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Ghana's Vice President, has announced plans to upgrade SDA College of Education and similar institutions to full-fledged university colleges.

This move is part of the government’s effort to enhance teacher training quality.

The upgrade will follow a comprehensive assessment of each college’s capacity, infrastructure, and compliance with regulatory standards.

Additionally, SDA College will introduce a new grading policy in the 2024/2025 academic year, emphasizing student conduct and professional behavior. T

he college's Principal has also requested modern facilities to support its expected growth.

Source: starrfm.com.gh