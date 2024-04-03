Bawumia appreciates christian support, pledges to bring Qur'an to Jubilee House

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

At an Iftar event in Suhum, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP's flagbearer, extended gratitude to Christian members for their role in his historic selection as the party's first Muslim flagbearer.

Addressing a diverse audience on Saturday, March 30, 2024, Dr. Bawumia recounted his journey within the NPP, highlighting the significance of his victory despite initial doubts about a Muslim leading the party.



Acknowledging the pivotal support from Christian members, Dr. Bawumia attributed his success to divine intervention, securing an unprecedented 61% of the vote at the presidential primary.



In a bold pledge to the Muslim community, Dr. Bawumia promised to bring the Qur’an to Ghana's seat of government, Jubilee House, if elected as President.

Looking ahead to the upcoming election, Dr. Bawumia expressed his ambition to serve two presidential terms, contrasting his potential eight-year tenure with Mahama's remaining four years.



Urging peaceful elections, Dr. Bawumia called on former President Mahama to step aside and grant him the opportunity to lead, emphasizing his aspiration to showcase his leadership capabilities.