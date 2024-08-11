Bawumia attends Homowo festival

The event featured traditional Ga dishes, dances, and drumming

Source: Daily Guide

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the 2024 Presidential Candidate for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), participated in the Ga State's Homowo festival at James Town, Accra.

The Homowo festival, celebrated in August, marks the Ga people's triumph over hunger and famine.



This year's festivities included the planting of millet, a noise ban for reflection, and the Yam festival honoring spirits with traditional rituals.

The event featured traditional Ga dishes, dances, and drumming.



Dr. Bawumia's presence, along with his campaign team and Ministers of State, underscored his support for the Ga culture and community.



