Bawumia begins second phase of nationwide campaign in North East Region

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), will launch the second phase of his nationwide campaign for the 2024 General Elections today, July 10, 2024, with a visit to Nayiri’s Palace in Nalerigu. He will seek the blessings of the King of Mamprugu before starting his tour of the North East Region.

Lawyer Sulley Sambian, the North East Regional Secretary of the NPP, announced that the Vice President will spend two days in the region, holding rallies and engaging with various groups.



“The Vice President’s visit to the North East Region marks the beginning of the second phase of his nationwide campaign. As a native of the North East Region, he will first seek blessings from Nayiri before continuing his campaign across the North and the nation,” the statement by Sulley Sambian noted.

During his two-day visit, Dr. Bawumia will tour the Nalerigu/Gambaga, Yunyoo, and Bunkpurugu constituencies today and visit the Chereponi constituency on July 11, 2024. The statement also urged all party supporters to attend and show their support.