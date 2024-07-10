News

Bawumia begins second phase of nationwide campaign in North East Region

Bawumia Camp 1 637x424 Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on his campaign tour

Wed, 10 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), will launch the second phase of his nationwide campaign for the 2024 General Elections today, July 10, 2024, with a visit to Nayiri’s Palace in Nalerigu. He will seek the blessings of the King of Mamprugu before starting his tour of the North East Region.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live