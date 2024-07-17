News

Bawumia bows before Buipe-Wura Jinapor II

Bawukia Bows IMG 1898.jpeg Buipe-Wura Jinapor II praised Dr. Bawumia's leadership qualities

Wed, 17 Jul 2024 Source: starrfm.com.gh

NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has demonstrated humility by bowing before Buipe-Wura Jinapor II during a visit to his palace.

Dr. Bawumia, currently on a tour of the North East, Northern, and Savannah Regions, is promoting his 70-point vision for Ghana's development.

On July 16, 2024, Buipe-Wura Jinapor II praised Dr. Bawumia's leadership qualities and training, expressing confidence in his abilities as Vice President.

Source: starrfm.com.gh