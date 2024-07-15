Bawumia breaks ground for construction of first STEM College of Education

Dr. Bawumia highlighted the government's ongoing commitment to educational transformation

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has initiated the construction of Ghana's first government-owned tertiary institution dedicated to training STEM instructors in Karaga, Northern Region.

The Namburugu STEM College of Education will prepare teachers for Senior High Schools nationwide.



Dr. Bawumia highlighted the government's ongoing commitment to educational transformation, underscoring investments like Free SHS, TVET education, modern ICT schools, and specialized STEM institutions.

The college will feature comprehensive facilities, including accommodations, an auditorium, and an ICT center.



