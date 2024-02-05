Bawumia can't be absolved from economic mess – Ato Forson

Dr Cassiel Ato Forson

Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson has refuted claims by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia can be absolved from Ghana's economic challenges.

In a Facebook post, the Member of Parliament for Ajumako Enyan Essiam Constituency in the Central Region argued that the NPP's attempt to shift blame from Dr Bawumia for political gains is misleading.



Dr Forson asserted that Ghanaians are watchful and will not be swayed into voting for Dr Bawumia as president in the upcoming elections.



He stated: "In the aftermath of presiding over significant economic turmoil in Ghana, the NPP now attempts to portray Bawumia as absolved, all in their campaign for his presidency."

The Minority Leader's comments come amid ongoing discussions about Ghana's economic challenges and the role of key government officials in creating it.



As the political landscape intensifies in the lead-up to the elections, such statements reflect the growing scrutiny of the government's economic policies and their impact on the nation.