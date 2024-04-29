Bawumia challenges Mahama to two-man debate ahead of 2024 elections

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has issued a challenge to former President John Mahama for a two-man debate

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has issued a challenge to former President John Dramani Mahama for a two-man debate leading up to the December 7, 2024, general election.

This call, outlined by Dennis Miracles Aboagye, the Communications Director for Bawumia's campaign team, is intended to give voters a clear choice between the two candidates and their proposed solutions for the country's economic challenges.



Miracle Aboagye emphasized that the debate would focus on the candidates' achievements and their plans for addressing national issues.



He highlighted that the debate would help voters distinguish between the governance track records of both candidates and their approaches to tackling pressing issues.



"The big issue for 2024 comes down to the two personalities. Which of the two main candidates will Ghanaians want as their next leader after 2024? The one who was given his chance and blew it through his incompetence or the one who has shown what he can do even as a Vice President and is now asking to also be given the opportunity to show what he can do as President? We are daring the main opposition Party to come to a debate on the two personalities," the statement said.

Additionally, the Bawumia campaign plans to address major national issues and outline their approach to consolidating gains and tackling outstanding issues if given the mandate in December.



Dr. Bawumia is scheduled to kick off his campaign today, starting in the Eastern Region and covering all 16 regions over the next month.



During his tour, Dr. Bawumia intends to engage with various stakeholders, including traditional leaders, clergy, youth groups, traders, drivers, farmers, students, and business owners.



The campaign will focus on interacting with citizens from various sectors, including visits to marketplaces aimed at engaging both traders and consumers.