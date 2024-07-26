Bawumia clarifies 'One Cedi, Two Cedi' smartphone plan for Ghanaians

Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has provided more details on his promise to make smartphones more accessible to Ghanaians.

At a recent campaign stop in the Lambussie, Nandom, and Lawra constituencies, Bawumia outlined a plan to partner with phone manufacturers to offer smartphones on a credit basis, allowing citizens to pay as little as one or two cedis per month.



Bawumia emphasized the transformative potential of Ghana's new Credit Scoring system. He elucidated that with the integration of the Ghana Card and database merging, along with the surge in financial inclusion due to mobile money interoperability, the country is poised for a significant shift.



This system, he said, would enable easier access to essentials like cars, mobile phones, and loans at lower interest rates for the average Ghanaian.

Drawing comparisons to advanced nations, Bawumia noted that a good credit score could secure free mobile phones through contracts. He criticized opponents for their skepticism and lack of understanding, stressing that his vision for Ghana is rooted in possibility and progress.



According to Bawumia, the Credit Scoring system is just one of many initiatives aimed at improving the quality of life for Ghanaians.



He further outlined his vision for a future where financial barriers are lowered, enabling more citizens to achieve their goals and improve their standard of living.



