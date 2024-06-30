News

Bawumia commissions community Mosque in Sorbelle

Mosque Built Bawumia.png The community's request for the mosque was fulfilled

Sun, 30 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Joy filled Sorbelle in the Sissala West District as a new mosque, funded by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, was commissioned over the weekend.

