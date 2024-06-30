Bawumia commissions community Mosque in Sorbelle

Joy filled Sorbelle in the Sissala West District as a new mosque, funded by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, was commissioned over the weekend.

The community's request for the mosque was fulfilled, and Dr. Bawumia joined residents in observing one of the daily Muslim prayers (Asr) in the newly built mosque.



The Paramount Chief expressed profound gratitude on behalf of the community, thanking Dr. Bawumia for his generous gesture.



"This beautiful mosque will not only bring us closer to our maker but also attract tourists. May Allah reward you abundantly," he said, according to Graphic Online reports.



Dr. Bawumia shared his happiness at being able to contribute to the community's spiritual needs.

"I am happy today because many think humans build mosques, but it is only Allah who builds them. I prayed to Allah, and He made it possible to build this mosque for you," he remarked.



He also emphasized the importance of interfaith harmony, urging Muslims to live peacefully with Christians to maintain the country's peace.



"We are Christians and Muslims in this country, and I don't discriminate.



Let us continue to live in harmony with everyone for the continuous peace and harmony of this country," Dr. Bawumia added.



