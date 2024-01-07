Bawumia commissions ultra-modern sports complex in Nalerigu

The complex boasts auxiliary facilities of a modern sports complex

The Vice President, and Flagbearer of the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has, on Sunday, January 7, 2024, commissioned an ultra-modern sports complex in Nalerigu, the North East Regional Capital.

The beautiful edifice, the first of its kind in Nalerigu and its environs, was personally built by Dr. Bawumia for the youth of the community, to enhance sports development and recreation in the area, as it will also be used for other social events.



The complex boasts auxiliary facilities of a modern sports complex such as a standard astroturf, changing rooms, a VIP stand, and offices.



Dr Bawumia was joined by dignitaries, including Minister of Sports and MP for Yagaba Kubore Mustapha Ussif, National Chairman of the NPP Stephen Ayesu Ntim, Deputy Minister of Transport and MP for Gushegu Hassan Tampuli, former General Secretary of NPP Kwabena Adjei Agyapong, among others, to commission the stadium in front of a packed and an appreciative crowd.



Former Black Stars players, Stephen Appiah, Laryea Kingston, Asamoah Gyan and Emmanuel Armah 'Senegal' were special guest players, who joined local footballers for the inaugural football match at the stadium.





They thrilled the packed stadium with their skills, thus evoking memories of their days with the Black Stars.







