News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

Bawumia connects with voters through personal call center initiative

BnawuScreenshot 2024 10 30 103525.png Bawumia emphasized support for local businesses

Wed, 30 Oct 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP presidential candidate, has launched a call center to personally engage Ghanaians ahead of the December 7 election.

In a video broadcast by UTV, he was seen speaking directly with voters, including an assemblyman, to discuss his vision.

Bawumia emphasized support for local businesses, promising loans for traders and a Common Fund for assembly members.

This direct outreach aims to foster a personal connection with voters, showcasing his commitment to addressing their needs and strengthening the NPP's impact across Ghana.

Read full article

Source: www.mynewsgh.com