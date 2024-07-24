News

Bawumia criticizes Mahama’s northern development record

Mahama Bawumia Debatte John Dramani Mahama and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Wed, 24 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, has criticized former President John Mahama's development efforts in northern Ghana during his tenure.

