Bawumia criticizes Mahama’s northern development record

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, has criticized former President John Mahama's development efforts in northern Ghana during his tenure.

Speaking to a large crowd in Wa during his campaign tour of the Upper West Region on Monday, Dr. Bawumia contrasted his achievements as Vice President with Mahama's record as President, asserting he has done more for the north despite not having been President.



Dr. Bawumia emphasized that the 2024 election is a choice between two northerners, asking voters to judge based on their contributions. He challenged the crowd to recall significant projects Mahama initiated for the north and questioned the effectiveness of the Savannah Accelerated Development Authority (SADA), claiming it failed to deliver tangible results despite significant funding.

Highlighting NPP accomplishments, Dr. Bawumia pointed to the implementation of Free SHS, the National Health Insurance Scheme, and the ongoing Agenda 111 project, which aims to build hospitals in underserved districts. He pledged to further advance development in the north and across Ghana if elected President.