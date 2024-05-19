Bawumia donates GH¢20,000 to Bolgatanga Central Mosque construction

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has generously donated GH¢20,000 to support the construction of the Bolgatanga Central Mosque.

This contribution was made during his campaign tour of the Upper East Region, where he joined fellow Muslims for Jummah prayers on Friday, May 17, 2024.



While attending the prayer session at the Bolgatanga Central Mosque, Dr. Bawumia requested special prayers for his success in the upcoming 2024 election. His presence and engagement with the community highlighted his dedication to both his faith and his political aspirations.



The donation was received by the Upper East Regional Chief Imam, Sheikh Yussif Umar Imam, who expressed heartfelt gratitude for Dr. Bawumia's selfless service to the cause of Allah and humanity.



The Imam's appreciation underscored the significance of the donation to the local Muslim community.

In recognition of his ongoing contributions, the Muslim leadership presented Dr. Bawumia with a citation. This gesture acknowledged his efforts and support for the community, reinforcing the positive impact of his involvement.



The event also included prayers for the nation's leadership, seeking divine guidance and protection.



Additionally, prayers were offered for the continued peaceful coexistence among citizens, reflecting Dr. Bawumia’s commitment to fostering unity and harmony in Ghana.