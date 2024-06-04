Bawumia drops major hint: All MMDAs to get road construction equipment … Within the next few weeks

Bawumia also proposed free land registration for chiefs and queen mothers

Source: The Chronicle

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has announced the imminent arrival of road construction equipment for all districts in Ghana, aiming to improve road infrastructure.

The government will provide funds for fuel, sand, and stones for construction.



Bawumia also proposed free land registration for chiefs and queen mothers to solve land ownership disputes. He reiterated Ghana's stance against LGBTQ+ rights, emphasizing cultural and religious values.

Additionally, he highlighted his achievements as Vice President, including free dialysis for certain age groups and training schools for Kayayei.



