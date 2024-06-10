Bawumia embarks on three-day Ashanti campaign tour on June 10

Dr. Bawumia’s schedule includes meetings with party executives, government appointees

Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, the NPP flagbearer, would start a 3-day campaign tour in the Ashanti region on June 10, 2024.

Rumors suggest he might name Energy Minister Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh as his running mate.



Dr. Bawumia’s schedule includes meetings with party executives, government appointees, parliamentarians, and regional councils.

He would present his vision to paramount chiefs and queen mothers, meet the clergy and Muslim leaders, and interact with Central market traders.



The day will end with a meeting with various professional bodies at the True Vine Hotel.



