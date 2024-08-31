Bawumia has been the most effective vice president in Ghana – Dr Bannor

Dr. Frank Bannor, Head of Research at the Danquah Institute, has praised NPP Flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as Ghana’s most effective Vice President, citing the national ID card rollout as a major achievement.
Speaking on TV3's "Key Points," Dr. Bannor highlighted Bawumia's plan to overhaul the tax system if elected president, including abolishing the controversial e-levy to boost a digital, cashless economy.
Bawumia also pledged to eliminate other taxes like the emission tax and VAT on electricity, and to implement a flat tax regime aimed at benefiting individuals and small businesses.
Read full article