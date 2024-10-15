“Bawumia has good ideas and programmes for Ghana, not 24-Hour discos” – Pres Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed confidence in Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the best candidate to lead Ghana into the fourth industrial revolution.

During his two-day visit to the Northern, North East, and Savanna regions, the President urged local leaders and the Mamprugu community to support Bawumia, highlighting his qualifications, loyalty, and integrity.



He emphasized that Bawumia has the right ideas and programs for the country, stating, “He is not proposing 24-hour discotheques; he is extremely competent, fit, and able to be our next President.”

The President stressed the importance of unity in ensuring Bawumia's success in the upcoming elections.



