Bawumia has nothing better to offer us; don’t vote for him – Abraham Koomson to workers

Abraham Koomson, Secretary General of the Ghana Federation of Labour

In a recent interview on Ahotor FM, Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL) Secretary General Abraham Koomson urged workers to reject the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and its flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the 2024 elections.

Citing Dr. Bawumia’s leadership of the Economic Management Team, Koomson argued that harmful policies have left the economy near collapse, adversely impacting workers.



He encouraged voters to reflect on their financial struggles, even if offered incentives, and vote for change.

He also urged the opposition NDC to offer strong leadership to protect workers from potential economic instability if the NPP secures another term.



