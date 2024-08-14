Bawumia has proven his mettle with the small space given to him – Gabby Otchere-Darko

Gabby Asare Otchere-Dark

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a prominent member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has endorsed Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as a strong candidate for the presidency in the 2024 elections.

Speaking on Channel One TV, Otchere-Darko praised Bawumia for his problem-solving skills and significant achievements as Vice President, particularly in digitization and crisis management.



He argued that Bawumia's vision and leadership would greatly benefit Ghana, emphasizing that his experience and integrity make him a compelling choice for the presidency.

Otchere-Darko believes Bawumia’s leadership would drive the country’s development forward.



