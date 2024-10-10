Bawumia hasn’t done anything outstanding to boast about digitization – Otokunor

Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor

National Democratic Congress (NDC) spokesman on Agriculture, Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor, has criticized New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for his claims about digitization in Ghana.

In an interview on Onua FM, Dr. Otokunor stated that Bawumia is not the true pioneer of digitization, highlighting that former President John Mahama established the government website 'ghana.gov.gh' and other electronic services before the NPP took power in 2017.



He accused Bawumia of lying about his contributions and suggested that his emphasis on digitization is a distraction from his failed economic policies.

This comes in response to the launch of the new Citizens App, which aims to streamline access to government services.



Read full article