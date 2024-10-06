Bawumia is campaigning on a strong record – Akufo-Addo

The President highlighted Dr. Bawumia's new ideas for youth involvement

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed confidence in Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign for the 2024 election, stating that he has a strong message that resonates with Ghana’s youth.

While acknowledging the economic challenges facing the country, he emphasized the significant progress made in various sectors during their eight years in office, including education, health, and digital economy reforms.

The President highlighted Dr. Bawumia's new ideas for youth involvement in economic development as a key factor in his belief that the Vice President will win the upcoming election.



