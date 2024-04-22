Bawumia ‘is his own man’, allow him to select his running mate – NPP Group

The group are urging the Party leadership to allow Bawumia make his own running mate choice

A group of New Patriotic Party (NPP) executives and supporters, known as the Patriotic Movement for Bawumia, has called for respect for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's autonomy in choosing his running mate for the 2024 presidential elections.

The group urged against external pressures from factions within the party lobbying for their preferred candidates, criticizing tactics like press conferences and threats in the media aimed at influencing Bawumia's decision.



They emphasized the importance of Bawumia making an independent choice based on his vision, warning against undermining his leadership and autonomy.



The group advised Bawumia to uphold his reputation as a leader with a clear vision and courageously select a running mate best suited for the 2024 presidential race.

They cautioned against divisive tactics that could lead to disunity within the party and called for adherence to party principles.



The group appealed to NPP members and individuals with interests in becoming Bawumia's running mate to refrain from sponsoring groups or employing tactics to force their candidacy.



"Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia 'is his own man', let us allow him to select someone he has tested and finds capable of helping him lead the NPP to break the eight and consequently directing the next NPP government to continue to bring the needed development for our beloved country, Ghana," the group said.