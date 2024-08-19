Bawumia is man of the moment – Kufuor

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has endorsed Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the NPP’s flagbearer for the upcoming December elections.
Speaking via broadcast at the launch of the NPP's 2024 manifesto in Takoradi, Kufuor described Bawumia as "the man of the moment" and praised his expertise in digitalization and international banking.
Kufuor emphasized that Bawumia is well-suited to address Ghana’s challenges, including economic issues like cedi depreciation and high inflation.
He expressed confidence in Bawumia’s leadership and wished the NPP success in the election.
