Bawumia is struggling to find a match for Prof. Opoku-Agyemang – Kofi Adams

Kofi Adams

The Member of Parliament for Buem Constituency in the Oti Region, Kofi Adams, has weighed in on the delay in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, naming his running mate for the upcoming elections.

In an interview with Adom News, Adams attributed this delay to the challenges Bawumia faces in finding a candidate who can rival the National Democratic Congress' (NDC) running mate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang.



Adams expressed confidence in the NDC's choice of running mate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, suggesting that Bawumia struggles to find a suitable candidate to match her caliber.

"Whether Bawumia likes it or not, he has to name his running mate, but he is struggling because he himself cannot even match our running mate, let alone getting someone to match her," he said.