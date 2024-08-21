Bawumia is truthful, and not corrupt- Osafo Maafo

Osafo Maafo emphasized the importance of retaining the NPP in power

Source: Daily Guide

Senior Advisor to the President, Yaw Osafo Maafo, has lauded Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP's presidential candidate, as the most truthful and honest politician he has encountered.

Speaking during Bawumia's campaign visit to Oda, Osafo Maafo emphasized the importance of retaining the NPP in power, citing the success of long-serving leaders in countries like Singapore and China.

He dismissed doubts about Bawumia's candidacy and warned against returning the NDC to power, citing past failures in economic management.



