Bawumia leads among vice presidents in economic matters - Prof Agyeman-Duah

Vice president Dr. Bawumia

Professor Baffour Agyeman-Duah, former United Nations Advisor on Governance, has emphasized Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's prominence in economic issues, labeling him as the most prominent vice president concerning economic affairs.

While acknowledging that Dr. Bawumia cannot evade responsibility for the current economic situation in the country, Prof. Agyeman-Duah highlighted the transformative impact the vice president has had on the role of the vice presidency.



"Although it's challenging for many to believe that the vice president is not implicated in these matters, ultimately, it is the president's policies," Prof. Agyeman-Duah remarked during an interview with Alfred Ocansey on Ghana Tonight yesterday [Tuesday, February 27].



He pointed out that among the various vice presidents, Dr. Bawumia stands out for his engagement with economic issues in the country, asserting, "He is so prominent, he cannot run away from it."





Amongst all the vice presidents Ghana has had, Dr. Bawumia has been the most prominent, and that's why he can't escape. - Prof. Baffour Agyeman Duah, governance expert#GhanaTonight pic.twitter.com/ke80VspGmo — #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) February 28, 2024

Prof. Agyeman-Duah acknowledged the delicate position Dr. Bawumia finds himself in as he seeks the support of Ghanaians in the upcoming elections.



Challenging Dr. Bawumia to publicly address his stance on government policies, especially those he may disagree with, Prof. Agyeman-Duah highlighted the vice president's predicament of not being able to denounce policies he was part of while acknowledging their shortcomings.



The governance expert underscored the president's prerogative in decision-making, noting that while the vice president and other advisors offer counsel, the ultimate decision rests with the president.



Highlighting the multifaceted nature of policy advice, Prof. Agyeman-Duah reiterated that President Akufo-Addo, like any elected leader, is responsible for governing the nation, weighing input from various sources including the vice president, council of state, and advisory boards.