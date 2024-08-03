Bawumia might not match the corruption level of Akufo-Addo – Ansah-Asare

Kwaku Ansah-Asare

Source: TIG Post

Kwaku Ansah-Asare, former Director of the Ghana School of Law, has expressed hope that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP flagbearer, will lead with more integrity than President Akufo-Addo.

In an interview on Accra 100.5FM, Ansah-Asare criticized President Akufo-Addo for being highly corrupt, placing him at the top of the corruption ladder, with former President John Mahama in second.



He suggested that Dr. Bawumia, not yet implicated in scandals, has the potential to lead differently and restore public trust.

Despite his NPP affiliation, Ansah-Asare is not running for president himself but supports Bawumia’s potential for reform.



Read full article