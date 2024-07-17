News

1

Bawumia must account for the economic mess – Alan Kyerematen

Alan Kyerematen Alan Kyerematen Alan Kyerematen Alan Kyerematen.jpeg Alan Kyerematen

Wed, 17 Jul 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Alan Kyerematen, leader of the Movement for Change, has urged Vice President and NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to take responsibility for Ghana's economic challenges, citing his eight-year tenure.

Bawumia, speaking at Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh's unveiling, acknowledged the issues but argued that the NPP has managed the economy better than the previous Mahama administration.

He promised to implement bold solutions if elected.

Source: www.mynewsgh.com