Bawumia plans to establish free zones in Aflao; what is Mahama’s plan for the Volta Region? – Ahiagbah

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

NPP Communications Director Richard Ahiagbah has urged Volta Region residents to vote for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the 2024 elections and highlighted his development plans for the region.

Ahiagbah emphasized Bawumia's proposal to establish a Free Zone enclave in Aflao, Ketu South, as a transformative initiative.



He argued that Bawumia’s leadership would boost economic activity, create jobs, and increase regional exports, contrasting this with former President Mahama’s lack of specific plans for the region.

Ahiagbah's comments were made during Bawumia's tour of the Volta Region on May 30, as posted on his X platform.



