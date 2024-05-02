Bawumia pledges collaboration with church to address Ghana's developmental challenges

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and the clergy

The presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has conveyed his strong conviction that he can make a positive impact on Ghana's development, believing that divine guidance can lead him in this endeavor.

Speaking at a gathering with clergy members in Takoradi during his Western regional campaign tour on Thursday, May 2, he emphasized his belief in God's ability to utilize individuals for societal transformation, expressing confidence in his potential to contribute to Ghana's progress.



Dr. Bawumia urged the clergy to pray against political actions that may jeopardize the nation's peace for partisan interests.

Additionally, he highlighted the importance of religious tolerance, attributing his respect for all faiths to his upbringing, and pledged to collaborate with the church to address various developmental challenges facing the country.