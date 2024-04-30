Bawumia pledges collaboration with religious groups for national development

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has promised to enhance religious harmony in Ghana if elected into office.

Speaking to Christian and Muslim leaders in Akropong, Eastern Region, Dr. Bawumia emphasized the significant contributions of faith-based groups to Ghana's development. He highlighted the need to acknowledge them as vital partners in development, akin to external partners.



"I want us and faith-based organisations to have a close relationship; a development-based partnership, just like any of our external partners," he asserted.



Dr. Bawumia underscored the substantial infrastructure development facilitated by faith-based organizations, surpassing that of external partners.



He outlined plans to provide incentives for mutually beneficial collaboration between the government and religious groups, particularly in investment and development initiatives.

"We are going to give incentives to faith-based organisations for them to be able to help Ghana more. My government is going to give a lot of incentives to assist the faith-based group to help government more," he assured.



Dr. Bawumia affirmed his commitment to fostering a prosperous partnership between the government and faith-based organizations, emphasizing the importance of collaboration for national development.



The gathering with religious leaders in Akropong marked the commencement of Dr. Bawumia's regional tour, starting in the Eastern Region on Monday, April 29, 2024.