Bawumia pledges to empower traditional authorities with enhanced powers

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has reiterated his commitment to amending Section 63 (D) of the Chieftaincy Act to grant traditional authorities more adjudicatory powers. This, he believes, will improve the justice delivery system.

During his tour of the Yapei Kusawgu and Salaga South constituencies in the Savannah Region on Wednesday, July 17, Dr. Bawumia emphasized the crucial role traditional authorities play in national development. However, he noted that their potential is limited by the 1992 Constitution.



He promised that if elected President, he would facilitate the amendment to restore these powers. Additionally, Dr. Bawumia has pledged to financially support traditional leaders, enabling them to assist the government in development efforts.

He highlighted the need for living allowances for paramount chiefs, divisional chiefs, and queen mothers to ensure a fully empowered chieftaincy institution.