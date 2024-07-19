News

1

Bawumia pledges to empower traditional authorities with enhanced powers

Bawumia Tax Inv.png Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Fri, 19 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has reiterated his commitment to amending Section 63 (D) of the Chieftaincy Act to grant traditional authorities more adjudicatory powers. This, he believes, will improve the justice delivery system.

