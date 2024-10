Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Source: Mynewsgh

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, NPP presidential candidate, pledged to prioritize agriculture if elected.

During his Volta Region tour, he promised modernizing farming through irrigation, technology, and infrastructure investment.

Plans include mechanization hubs, improved road access, and a cassava processing factory, aiming to enhance productivity and boost farmers' livelihoods.



