News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

Bawumia promises ‘One District, One Modern Market’

BawumiaScreenshot 2024 10 22 042320.png Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Tue, 22 Oct 2024 Source: TIG Post

Vice President and NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has announced a plan for a “One District, One Modern Market” initiative if he wins the December 7 elections.

This initiative aims to construct modern marketplaces in all 275 districts, focusing on supporting traders, especially women, who are crucial to Ghana’s economy.

Dr. Bawumia stressed the importance of adequate market infrastructure, stating, “If you want to help traders, there must be markets.”

He also referenced the government's achievements in infrastructure development, including the Agenda 111 project and road improvements through the District Roads Improvement Program (DRIP).



Read full article
Source: TIG Post