Bawumia promises ‘One District, One Modern Market’

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Source: TIG Post

Vice President and NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has announced a plan for a “One District, One Modern Market” initiative if he wins the December 7 elections.

This initiative aims to construct modern marketplaces in all 275 districts, focusing on supporting traders, especially women, who are crucial to Ghana’s economy.



Dr. Bawumia stressed the importance of adequate market infrastructure, stating, “If you want to help traders, there must be markets.”

He also referenced the government's achievements in infrastructure development, including the Agenda 111 project and road improvements through the District Roads Improvement Program (DRIP).



