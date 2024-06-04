Bawumia promises new Teaching Hospital for Cape Coast

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Source: GNA

Vice President and NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has promised to build a new teaching hospital in Cape Coast, modeled after the University of Ghana Medical Centre.

The hospital will offer training, research, and world-class patient care services to the Central Region and beyond.



Bawumia emphasized the need to enhance local healthcare capacity and reduce reliance on foreign support. He highlighted the government's investments in healthcare, including the Agenda 111 project, which aims to establish a hospital in every district.

He also discussed digitalization efforts, such as networking hospitals and deploying medical drones, to improve healthcare accessibility.



