Bawumia reiterates position on LGBTQ+, says Ghana will not countenance such acts

Bawumia speaking at the Holy Ghost Temple of the Assemblies of God Church in Bolgatanga

Source: GNA

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party's Flagbearer, has affirmed his unwavering stance against LGBTQ+ activities, vowing they would never be tolerated under his leadership.

Speaking at the Holy Ghost Temple of the Assemblies of God Church in Bolgatanga during his campaign tour, he emphasized maintaining societal values regardless of court rulings.



His comments follow Parliament’s passage of the controversial anti-LGBTQ Bill, pending presidential approval, which would impose up to five years' imprisonment for violations.

Dr. Bawumia also highlighted the significant role of faith-based institutions in Ghana’s development, pledging closer collaboration.



