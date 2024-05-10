Bawumia's 100% mineral ownership promise 'populist propaganda' – Alan Kyerematen

Alan Kyerematen

Movement for Change Leader Alan Kyerematen has dismissed promises made by New Patriotic Party flagbearer Mahamudu Bawumia regarding the ownership of Ghana's mineral resources as populist propaganda.

Vice President Bawumia, on his campaign tour of the Bono region, pledged to ensure 100% Ghanaian ownership of mineral resources if elected into power.



However, firmer Trades Minister Kyerematen, an independent presidential candidate, refuted Dr Bawumia's promise in an interview with the Chronicle Newspaper, labelling it as mere rhetoric.



Mr Kyerematen highlighted that, according to Article 257 (6) of the 1992 Constitution, all mineral resources within Ghana and its territorial waters are already vested in the President on behalf of the Ghanaian people.

He emphasised that Ghanaians already legally own 100% of their mineral resources, dismissing Bawumia's pledge as misleading and populist.



"Ghanaians already own 100% of their mineral resources by law", Mr Kyerematen highlighted, noting: "The impression being created by the Vice President that he will make Ghanaians own 100% of their natural resources is misleading and amounts to populist propaganda".