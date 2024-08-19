News

Bawumia’s Flat Tax idea will be impactful if implemented well – Franklin Cudjoe

Bawumia With Microp.png Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Mon, 19 Aug 2024 Source: 3news

Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Africa, has praised Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s Flat Tax proposal, stating it could be effective if properly implemented.

Bawumia, speaking at the NPP's manifesto launch in Takoradi on August 18, outlined several business-friendly policies, including investment tax credits, a flat rate for importers, harmonized port charges, and a new SME Bank.

Cudjoe acknowledged the potential of these initiatives but criticized the current government for its past fiscal policies and claimed that unemployment is significantly higher now than in 2016.

He also noted that previous energy issues have been resolved.

