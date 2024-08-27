News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

Bawumia’s media engagement was supplementary manifesto reading – Gbande

Mustapha Gbande 1 750x375 Mustapha Gbande

Tue, 27 Aug 2024 Source: classfmonline.com

Mustapha Gbande, the Deputy General Secretary of Operations for the NDC, has criticized Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's recent media engagement, calling it a "supplementary manifesto" meant to improve his image after failing to match former President John Mahama's manifesto launch.

Gbande argued that the presentation was a waste of time, lacking substance and failing to meet expectations.

He also accused Bawumia of being out of touch with Ghanaians, especially regarding the collapse of Cocobod, and suggested that the event was an attempt to divert media attention from the NDC's manifesto details.

Read full article

Source: classfmonline.com