Bawumia’s presidency will mark a 2nd independence for Ghana - Awasumanhene

Awasumanhene, Nana Bofobene IV, the paramount chief of Dwenim Awasu in the Jaman South Constituency, has called Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s potential presidency a "second independence" for Ghana.

During Bawumia’s campaign visit to the Bono Region, the chief praised his achievements in digitalization, financial inclusion, and technology, expressing confidence in his ability to lead Ghana to economic independence.



He urged the people to support Bawumia’s 2024 presidential bid, highlighting the importance of his policies in education, job creation, and infrastructure.

Nana Bofobene also requested more development projects for the region.



