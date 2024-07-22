Bawumia’s right-hand man distances him from illegal deputy IGP appointment

Bentil questioned the legitimacy of the appointment

Kofi Bentil, Senior Vice President of IMANI Africa and supporter of NPP candidate Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has expressed skepticism about the recent appointment of COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno as Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of Operations.

Bentil questioned the legitimacy of the appointment, suggesting it might be perceived as an attempt to influence the 2024 elections.



He emphasized that Dr. Bawumia's victory should be legitimate and not marred by such controversies.

Bentil's concerns were echoed by NDC MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who hinted at a possible strategic move by the NPP.



